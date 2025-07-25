Wheein of Mamamoo has officially joined With Us Entertainment, according to a local media report Friday.

The agency confirmed the news, adding that it will spare no effort in both its support of her as a solo singer and as a member of the group.

Wheein was the first member of the quartet to forge a path as a soloist with the release of her first single, “magnolia,” in 2018. Since then, she has added two EPs, an album and four digital singles to her solo discography.

She hosted her first solo international tour last year, which took her to six cities in Asia and 11 in Europe and North America over seven months.

After the tour, she let her fans know that she had parted ways with her previous management company, The Live, after three years.