As more young Koreans become health-conscious, mixed grain varieties are gaining popularity in the ready-to-eat rice market, recent data shows.

According to NongHyup Bank, which analyzed 420 million purchases made at its Hanaro Mart supermarket chain between January 2022 and June 2025, sales of pre-cooked rice sold in microwavable packaging have shown a notable shift toward healthier options.

While overall instant rice sales rose 4 percent in 2023 and 11 percent in 2024 year-on-year, the share of mixed grain varieties grew from 15.6 percent in 2023 to 18 percent in 2024 and 20.2 percent this year.

During this period, sales of ready-to-eat white rice grew by 9.1 percent while mixed grain products logged a 22.1 percent jump in sales.

In Korea, where rice is a staple, mixed grains are widely considered a healthier option than plain white rice.

By age group, purchases by those under 30 rose 39 percent, compared to 30 percent among those in their 40s, 22 percent in their 50s, 18 percent in their 60s and 10 percent in their 70s.

Among the mixed grain options, black rice was the most popular, followed by brown rice and five-grain blends.

NongHyup Bank said, “Demand for both nutrition and convenience in cooking has increased among young consumers.”