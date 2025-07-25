A special counsel team was questioning former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min on Friday over his alleged involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law imposition in December.

Lee appeared before the team led by special counsel Cho Eun-suk amid allegations that he ordered the National Fire Agency to cut power and water to some media outlets that were critical of the Yoon administration, on the night of the martial law declaration on Dec. 3.

The team suspects that Yoon handed a memo to Lee containing the instruction against news outlets Hankyoreh, Kyunghyang Shinmun and MBC, as well as opinion polling agency Flower Research.

Investigators have determined Lee called the National Fire Agency chief right after the martial law declaration to give orders to cooperate with the police in the event they request cutting off power and water to the media outlets and the polling agency.

Lee previously testified at Yoon's impeachment trial in February that he never tried to cut off power or water and that Yoon did not give such instructions.

The team is looking into whether Lee actively assisted Yoon's martial law declaration as an accomplice.

Lee will also likely be questioned over allegations of plotting a second declaration of martial law with other top administration officials at a presidential safe house, soon after the National Assembly lifted the decree.

Lee has denied the allegation during past police questioning. (Yonhap)