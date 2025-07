The finance ministry said Friday it will issue 140 billion won ($102.06 million) in government bonds for individual investors next month.

The issuance limits by maturity in August will remain unchanged from the previous month -- 90 billion won for five-year bonds, 40 billion won for 10-year bonds and 10 billion won for 20-year bonds, according to the Ministry of Finance and Economy.

About 1.3 trillion won in Treasury bonds will be issued for retail investors throughout 2025, it added. (Yonhap)