President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday held separate phone calls with his counterparts in Germany and Uzbekistan, his office said, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation.

During his call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Lee highlighted the strong relationship between the two nations.

Merz agreed, noting that Germany and South Korea are important partners that share the core values of democracy, human rights and free trade.

The two leaders also agreed on the hope of meeting at the earliest opportunity.

In his conversation with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Lee expressed his hope to elevate the "special strategic partnership" between South Korea and Uzbekistan.

Mirziyoyev reciprocated by saying he holds a "special affection" for South Korea and wishes to see the relationship continue to grow.

The two also acknowledged their countries' successful and practical cooperation in various sectors, including infrastructure and transportation.

Lee requested Mirziyoyev pay special attention to the difficulties South Korean companies face while operating in Uzbekistan. (Yonhap)