National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Thursday he has met with senior officials of the Donald Trump administration during his recent visit to the United States to support ongoing trade negotiations as the tariff deadline looms.

In a press notice, Wi said he accompanied Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo for talks with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during his stay in Washington earlier this week.

He also held a phone consultation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and met with Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker during the visit.

"The visit to the US was part of a broader strategic dialogue encompassing both security and economic issues between South Korea and the US, with the aim of supporting follow-up discussions on specific economic matters," Wi said in the notice, without elaborating.

His second trip to Washington this month comes at a critical time, as Seoul faces mounting pressure to strike a deal with the US to stave off the imposition of 25 percent tariffs on Korean exports before the Aug. 1 deadline, through a comprehensive trade and investment package.

The finance and trade chiefs of the two countries had been scheduled to hold "2+2" high-level talks in Washington on Friday. But Seoul announced earlier in the day that the meeting was postponed due to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's urgent schedule.