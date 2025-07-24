Orion, a major South Korean confectionery company, said Thursday it will recall all of its Cham Carp Cakes, a popular fish-shaped pie, due to potential mold contamination.

The company has notified the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety of the issue and requested that retailers halt sales of the product.

All units produced before Wednesday are subject to the recall, Orion said, estimating that around 1.5 billion won ($1.1 million) worth of the product has already been distributed to the market.

The company said the decision comes after the company received seven consumer complaints this week regarding possible mold contamination.

Orion said its initial inspection indicated that the mold found in the products is not harmful to humans, but it has referred the matter to an independent organization for further testing.

"We acknowledge there were flaws in our production line management and quality control systems," the company said in a public apology posted on its website. "We will take all necessary measures to improve our processes and prevent any recurrence." (Yonhap)