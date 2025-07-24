Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Thursday held his first phone call with his Japanese counterpart, Takeshi Iwaya, discussing regional issues and bilateral relations, the foreign ministry said.

During the conversation, Cho stressed the importance of Seoul-Tokyo relations, describing them as a key axis of the South Korean government's pragmatic diplomacy, alongside trilateral cooperation with Washington.

Cho, who took office on Monday, suggested the two countries work to build a more solid, future-oriented relationship based on mutual trust and understanding.

The Japanese foreign minister congratulated Cho on his appointment and expressed his desire to continue and strengthen their close cooperation, according to the ministry.

The ministry added both ministers agreed on the need to deepen mutual understanding and work closely together across various sectors, especially in light of complex global challenges. (Yonhap)