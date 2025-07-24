With authorities confirming the deaths of five more people from Wednesday to Thursday, the search operation remains underway for those still missing after torrential rains battered South Korea for five days until Sunday.

Three people, previously identified as a woman in her 40s, her teenage son and a man in his 50s, remained missing in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province. They were believed to have been carried away by strong currents near the Deokhyeon-ri riverside, according to the authorities.

Police and fire authorities announced that a rescue dog discovered a body near the riverside in Deokhyeon-ri, a village located in central Gapyeong, early Thursday. The authorities have reportedly identified it as that of the teenage boy, who went missing in a landslide near a local camping site.

One person is still unaccounted for in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province. The area experienced the most intense rainfall nationwide, with accumulated precipitation of more than 800 millimeters and 13 deaths as of press time. Another person remained missing in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety as of Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, a total of four people were found dead in landslides in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, and the southern county of Sancheong, according to the Interior Ministry.

Since the nationwide heavy rain alerts were lifted Monday, the government and local authorities have continued to implement restoration plans. More than half of the damage to homes, commercial buildings and roads has been repaired, according to the Interior Ministry.

Repairs have been done for 6,489 of the 12,791 reported public and private damage claims.

Last week’s heavy rain forced more than 14,166 residents to evacuate their homes. A total of 1,783 households, comprising 2,243 residents in nine cities and provincial areas, remained in temporary shelters as of Thursday.