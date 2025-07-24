Moonbyul of Mamamoo will release her fourth solo EP “Laundri” on Aug. 20, her agency RBW Entertainment announced Thursday.

She is putting out the new album approximately a year after “Starlit of Twinkle: Repackage,” a reissue of her first solo full album, “Starlit of Muse.” The LP topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 10 regions and the repackage in seven.

In May, she dropped the digital single “Icy Bby,” a tune of confidence she co-wrote. It will be included on the forthcoming mini album.

Moonbyul is carrying on with her solo fan concert tour “Sea;nema” as well, and greeted fans in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan, earlier this month and in Hong Kong last week. Her next stop will be Kaohsiung, Taipei.