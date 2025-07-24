LG Uplus has rolled out a set of limited-time promotional mobile plans designed exclusively for foreign residents, offering generous international calling, data, and roaming perks tailored to their everyday needs.

The new lineup, unveiled on Wednesday, includes seven monthly plans ranging from 37,000 won to 85,000 won (approximately $27 to $62). All plans come with free international calling of up to 90 minutes per month, as well as enhanced roaming benefits when subscribers travel abroad.

Customers who activate LG Uplus’s Roaming Pass add-on will receive double the usual data allowance while overseas, according to the company.

Those under the age of 34 who sign up for the new plans will receive bonus data ranging from 4GB to 60GB per month, depending on their chosen package, as the company targets younger users, many of whom are in Korea for work or education.

This is the largest foreigner-specific mobile package release by a Korean telecom provider. The plans are being offered as a promotional product, and sign-up is only available through Dec. 29 this year. Sign-up is open to any foreign resident holding a valid Residence Card, either online or at physical LG Uplus stores.

LG Uplus has designated 67 stores nationwide in areas with high concentrations of foreign residents as specialized service locations. These branches offer mobile service documentation in 17 languages, including English, Vietnamese, Lao, Chinese and Russian. More than 170 multilingual consultants have also been deployed to assist with service sign-ups and customer support.

Further plan details are available on LG Uplus’s dedicated website for international customers at: mglobal.lguplus.com/service/plan.

Growing demand from Korea's 2.1 million foreign population

According to 2024 year-end data from South Korea’s Ministry of Justice, the country is now home to roughly 2.1 million foreign residents, representing over 4 percent of the national population.

Among them, more than 2 million are long-term residents. Recognizing this growing demographic, LG Uplus said the new offering is part of its strategy to diversify and expand within a mature domestic telecom sector.

The company said the new plans were developed based on internal research that identified specific communication needs among foreign residents. These included a desire for easier, more affordable ways to stay in touch with family and friends abroad, as well as reliable data access both domestically and when traveling to their home countries.

Park Jun-su, who oversees foreign customer and device operations at LG Uplus, said, “With Korea’s telecom market reaching maturity, foreign residents represent an important source of future growth. We aim to offer services that create real value and deliver a differentiated experience for this community.”