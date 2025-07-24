Han Dong-hoon, former leader of the main opposition People Power Party, said Thursday he will not run in the party's upcoming leadership race.

Han made the announcement in a Facebook post, vowing instead to dedicate himself to political reform and rebuilding the conservative party that has suffered from a sharp fall in public support following the ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid.

"I will not run in the August party leadership election," he said. "Instead of engaging in power struggles that deceive the party members, who are the owners of the party, and disappoint the people, who are the owners of South Korea, I will practice politics on the ground, where ordinary citizens and party members become the true owners."

The PPP is scheduled to pick its next leader during a national convention on Aug. 22.

Four politicians from the PPP had declared their bids for party leader as of early Thursday, including former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo, who was the party's presidential candidate in the June 3 election. (Yonhap)