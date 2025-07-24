Babymonster exceeded the 100 million view mark on YouTube with the music video for “Hot Sauce,” label YG Entertainment said Thursday.

The video is the group’s 11th to achieve the feat and did so in about 23 days. “Hot Sauce,” an old school hip-hop dance number, was dropped earlier in July as a prerelease from the group's second EP. The mini album will be released Oct. 1.

The seven members are slated to resume their first international tour on Aug. 30 in Toronto, Canada, before visiting five cities in the US.

Babymonster launched the “Hello Monsters” tour in January and performed in Newark, New Jersey, and Los Angeles before touring 12 stops across Asia.