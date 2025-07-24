South Korea's new Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan pledged Wednesday to make all-out efforts to reach a trade deal with the Trump administration as he arrived in Washington as part of Seoul's stepped-up efforts to make progress in tariff talks ahead of the Aug. 1 negotiation deadline.

Kim's arrival came a day after Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo arrived in the US capital to attend Friday's "two-plus-two" high-level trade talks, which will also be attended by Seoul's Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

US President Donald Trump's announcement on a "massive" trade deal with Japan on Tuesday has fueled a sense of urgency as South Korea seeks to secure exemptions or relief from the proposed 25 percent "reciprocal" tariffs and other sector-specific duties. The reciprocal tariffs are set to kick in on Aug. 1 unless a deal is agreed upon.

"Yes, we will," he said, responding to a reporter's question about whether he will make all-out efforts to strike a trade deal.

"I came here to engage in tariff negotiations with our counterparts -- negotiations that are in full swing ... We will work hard and well," he added.

Asked to comment on the trade deal between the US and Japan, Kim said that he is not in a position to give his assessment, while noting that South Korea is carefully examining it while trying to figure out a path forward.

"We might consult it. We will also have to compare it (with what is being discussed between Seoul and Washington)," he said.

During his stay in the US, Kim plans to meet with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, who also serves as the chairman of the National Energy Council, according to his office.

Kim is expected to discuss with those officials a range of issues, including Seoul's proposal to work together with the US to build a partnership for "manufacturing renaissance" as well as cooperation in shipbuilding, semiconductors and other strategic sectors. (Yonhap)