South Korea's first vice finance minister instructed government officials to come up with measures to ensure stable supply chains Wednesday, amid the nearing deadline for trade negotiations with the United States.

"Global supply chain risks are escalating due to various external factors, including major economies changing their trade policies and deepening geopolitical conflicts," Lee Hyoung-il said in an expert committee meeting to discuss economic security items, goods and services that are crucial to the national economy.

"The ministry should conduct a thorough inspection to check for supply chain vulnerabilities and preemptively come up with countermeasures," he added.

Possible revisions to the country's list of "economic security items" were also discussed, the ministry said in a press release.

As of last year, 300 items have been put on the list to ensure their stable supply.

The items include materials used in manufacturing, defense, cybersecurity and other sectors closely linked to the everyday lives of people. The list is reviewed every year. (Yonhap)