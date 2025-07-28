진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

Seoul's summer too hot to handle -- even for mosquitoes

기사 요약: 올여름 전국 대부분 지역에서 폭염이 이어지면서, 여름철 불청객인 모기가 눈에 띄게 줄어든 이유 중 하나는 모기가 32도 이상의 고온에 취약하기 때문이다. 다만 전문가들은 기온이 다소 내려가는 9월 초중순 무렵에는 모기 개체 수가 다시 늘어날 수 있다고 설명했다.

[1] The number of mosquitoes in Seoul has more than halved over the past decade, with experts pointing to extreme heat and a shortened monsoon season as key factors behind the sharp decline in mosquito activity.

* halve: 반으로 줄다

* decade: 10년

* monsoon: 우기

* decline: 감소

[2] Seoul has consistently reported record-high summer temperatures in recent years, with each year surpassing temperature records set in the previous year.

* consistently: 한결같이

* record-high: 기록적인

* surpass: 뛰어넘다

* previous: 이전의

[3] "The lack of steady rainfall limits the formation of puddles, which are breeding grounds for mosquitoes," said Park. "And even when it does rain, Korea also often sees sudden, intense downpours, which wash away mosquito eggs and larvae before they have a chance to hatch and develop."

* lack of: ~의 부족

* formation: 형성

* intense: 강렬한

* wash away: 을 유실되게 하다[쓸어 가다]

[4] "A decline in mosquito numbers may be observed in the summer due to high temperatures," Park explained. "However, as temperatures get relatively cooler, mosquito populations may rise from beginning to mid-September, with some continuing to be active into early winter."

* relatively: 비교적

* population: 인구, (동물의) 개체수

* active: 활동적인

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/article/10531137

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638