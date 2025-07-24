진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

'K-pop Demon Hunters' cast and directors break down Netflix hit's worldbuilding

기사 요약: 한국계 캐나다인으로 '케이팝 데몬 헌터스'를 연출한 매기 강 감독은 한국 문화를 주제로 한 애니메이션 영화가 나오면 정말 멋질 것 같다는 생각을 늘 해왔다고 말했다.

[1] The creative team behind Netflix's record-breaking animated hit "K-pop Demon Hunters" pulled back the curtain on their demon-slaying spectacle in a new behind-the-scenes video released Friday.

* creative team: 창작팀

* record-breaking: 기록을 깨는

* pull back the curtain: 감춰져 있거나 알지 못하는 정보를 공개하다

* spectacle: 장관, 구경거리

[2] "I've always wanted to make an animated movie set in Korea that really showcased our culture and our mythology," said Kang, noting how demons provided the visual spectacle while K-pop became "the last ingredient in the concept." When Appelhans first heard the pitch, his reaction was instant: "Please let me make this movie with you because I love all those things."

* showcase: 보여주다

* mythology: 신화

* ingredient: 구성 요소; 재료

* instant: 즉각적인

[3] Hong described her character Mira as "a skeptic, rebellious, sarcastic," while Yoo highlighted "maknae" — the youngest member of the group — Zoey's "professional obligation to be the cutest and the most energetic."

* skeptic: 의심 많은 사람

* rebellious: 반항적인

* sarcastic: 빈정대는

* obligation: 의무

[4] The film's attention to cultural detail shines through its depiction of bustling Seoul's Gangnam streets, authentic Korean comfort food and traditional mythology woven throughout the narrative. The soundtrack includes tracks by K-pop superstar Twice, a collaboration Kang called "really awesome" for "legitimiz(ing) the film in the K-pop space."

* bustling: 북적거리는

* authentic: 진품인

* narrative: (특히 소설 속 사건들에 대한) 기술, 묘사

* collaboration: 협력

