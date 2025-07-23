Southern parts of Korea were placed under heat wave warnings Wednesday, as heat wave advisories for South Gyeongsang Province, South Jeolla Province, Busan, Daegu and Ulsan were raised on Wednesday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, temperatures in a total of 12 cities and counties of South Gyeongsang Province, including Changwon, Jinju, Gimhae and more, reached 34 C and daytime highs were expected to surge to 36 C.

Though Gwangju was put under heat advisory with the highest apparent temperature, which factors in the effects of wind and humidity, expected to reach 33 C, the nearby cities and counties of South Jeolla Province saw their sensible temperature rise to around 36 C during the day, the KMA said.

In South Korea, heat wave advisories are issued when the highest apparent temperature is expected to reach over 33 degrees Celsius for more than two consecutive days. Heat wave warnings are announced when the highest sensible temperature is expected to reach 35 C or higher for two or more consecutive days or when major damage is anticipated from the heat.

With the maximum apparent temperature expected to reach around 33 C to 35 C in all of South Korea’s nine provincial regions, the weather agency urged people to take extra care of their health as both heat wave alerts has been issued across almost entire nation on Wednesday.

“In regions experiencing sporadic showers, temperatures might drop temporarily. But daytime temperature will quickly rise again after the rain, leading to continued heat and humid weather,” said the weather agency.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety reported that 61 people have been treated for heat-related illnesses since Monday, when the nationwide heavy rain alerts were lifted.

And no fatalities have been reported by the ministry as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Interior Ministry asked the relevant agencies to check on safety by visiting elderly people and making on-site inspections at workplaces, carry out measures to prevent heat illnesses, and issue guidelines on how to stay safe in the heat.