Veterans of the United Nations Command forces who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War and their families are to visit South Korea at the invitation of the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, the ministry said Wednesday.

The visit, scheduled from Thursday to Monday, is part of a commemoration of the UN Forces Participation Day, observed annually on July 27.

A total of 55 participants are attending, including six veterans, 21 bereaved family members and 26 leaders of veterans associations from the 15 countries that participated in the war under the UNC flag. Throughout the three-year conflict, more than 1.9 million personnel from 22 countries served under the UNC flag, providing combat, medical and logistical support.

As part of the event, the South Korean government will posthumously award the country’s highest military honor, the Order of Taegeuk Military Merit, to the late US veteran Fred McGee.

Then a US Army Pfc. McGee served from January to November 1952 as a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

Even after his squad withdrew, McGee remained behind to assist in evacuating the wounded and dead bodies, according to the ministry. His daughter Victoria Seacrest is visiting Korea on his behalf, as McGee passed away in 2020 at the age of 89.

Among the veterans visiting is 97-year-old Harold Simlak, the oldest in the group. He served from April to December 1951 as a US Army private first class in the 1st Cavalry Division and fought in the Battle of Hill 328 near Waegwan-eup, North Gyeongsang Province.

Other visiting veterans include two Americans: Malcolm Williamson, who served from December 1950 to October 1954 as a petty officer aboard the USS Thompson, and Roy Hakuo Yamashiroya, who served from March to July 1953 as a private first class in the 7th Regiment, 1st Marine Division of the US Marine Corps.

Also attending are Clifford Pearson from the United Kingdom, who served from March 1953 to August 1956 as a sergeant in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers; Alphonse Martel from Canada, who served from November 1952 to November 1953 as a private in the Royal 22nd Regiment; and Estifanos Yimam from Ethiopia, who served in 1954 at guard posts along the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone.

The ministry has also invited 94-year-old South Korean Lim Chang-soo, who sheltered US Army Master Sgt. Ralph Kilpatrick for 77 days after he was separated from his unit during a retreat from the Geumgang defensive line in Daejeon in 1950. Lim will be presented with a plaque of appreciation.

“The government and the people will always remember and honor the sacrifice and dedication of the heroes who risked their lives to defend the Republic of Korea,” said Veterans Minister Kang Jung-ai.

“Through a range of international veteran support programs, Korea will continue to strengthen its solidarity with the countries that contributed troops to the United Nations Command,” she added.