Global art fair to collaborate with Seoul museums for Frieze Live, Frieze Film

Seoul’s art scene is set to receive its annual injection of fresh energy this fall with a series of art events during Frieze Week. This year, topics exploring queer identity — largely consigned to the margins here — will be highlighted in some of the art fair's main events.

Frieze Seoul, which runs Sept. 3 to 6 at Coex in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, returns for its fourth edition with more than 120 galleries from nearly 30 countries and a full program of live art, performances, films, talks and special artist projects. The global art fair collaborates with Kiaf Seoul, an art fair organized by the Galleries Association of Korea.

“This year’s program at Frieze Seoul speaks to the extraordinary depth and breadth of Korea’s contemporary art landscape, while also welcoming global perspectives that challenge and expand our ways of seeing,” said Frieze Seoul Director Patrick Lee in a statement on Wednesday.

Frieze Live, the fair’s platform for live art and performance, will focus in particular on female and genderqueer practitioners this year. Related events featuring 11 artists and collectives will be held at Coex and other venues in Seoul and in partnership with Art Sonje Center.

One such Frieze Live event is the exhibition, “off-site 2: Eleven Episodes,” from Aug. 26 to Oct. 26 at Art Sonje Center. Additional performances will be taking place at Kukje Gallery, and (Together)(Together) in Jongno-gu, Seoul as well as Dosan Park in Seoul's Sinsa-dong.

Through performance, installation and moving image, the 11 participating artists — Yagwang, Chang Yeong-hae, Hah Ji-min, Kwak So-jin, Ru Kim and others — will explore themes of identity, embodiment and belonging, offering reflections on the social conditions and lived experiences shaping contemporary Korean art, according to Frieze.

Frieze Film and Seoul Museum of Art will collaborate on the 13th edition of the Seoul Mediacity Biennale, curating a series of screenings and talks on the museum's rooftop. Open to the public from Sept. 2 to 4, the program aims to show a diverse group of international artists whose time-based works navigate occult, mystical and spiritual traditions.

Talks with artists, curators and experts will be held at Coex from Sept.4 to 6, organized by Frieze, Kiaf and Korea Arts Management Service. Discussion topics covered will include the intersection of queer Asian identity and digital memory; the evolving role of foundations in supporting the arts; and the challenges faced by emerging galleries in a rapidly shifting landscape.