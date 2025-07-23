Korean high school students are often known for their intense academic competition, but that doesn’t mean they’ve lost their sense of humor.

Uijeongbu High School in Gyeonggi Province, which goes viral every year for its quirky graduation photos, is once again breaking the internet after posting this year’s batch Tuesday on Instagram.

The all-boys school has gained fame both in Korea and abroad for its unique yearbook tradition, which began in 2009. Each year, students dress up to reflect current trends, viral moments or iconic figures in Korean pop culture.

Among this year’s standout costumes were two students who recreated a screen capture of Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk and internet personality BJ Kwajeup Seyeon, who were spotted crossing a Beverly Hills street last August in a YouTube video.

One student wore a bob wig along with a patterned tube top and miniskirt, while the other sported a blue knit sweater, beige pants and sunglasses, which perfectly mimicked the original look.

Other pop culture figures also made appearances, including Blackpink’s Rose and Bruno Mars from their “APT.” music video.

Students also got creative with costumes that resemble dancer Kyoka's look from “Street Woman Fighter,” a Buldak Ramen package, and even characters from the Japanese game Pikmin.

One student took a more satirical approach, dressing up as a USIM card, referencing the crisis at telecom giant SK Telecom caused by a massive hacking incident in April.

Meanwhile, the school said it is working closely with students to pre-approve concepts before the shoot to prevent misunderstandings.

Back in 2020, broadcaster Sam Okyere criticized a student's parody of a meme featuring Ghanaians, calling it racially insensitive. In another case, a student sparked backlash from fans after dressing up as singer Park Yoo-chun, who at the time was accused of sexual assault.