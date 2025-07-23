BERLIN, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Growatt, a world-leading provider of distributed solar and energy storage solutions (ESS), has secured top positions in the 2024 global PV inverter rankings, solidifying its leadership in the solar energy sector and demonstrating its strong performance across key market segments. According to the latest report, Growatt is ranked the:

The rankings are based on the newly released 2024 PV Inverter Market Tracker by S&P Global Commodity Insights, a leading authority in global solar market intelligence. The latest results mark a step up from Growatt's 2023 performance, where it was named the Top 2 Residential PV Inverter Supplier and Top 5 Overall PV Inverter Supplier worldwide.

"Being recognized by S&P Global as the top solar inverter brand in 2024—especially as the No.1 global residential PV inverter supplier—is a true honor," said Lisa Zhang, Vice President of Growatt. "This achievement is a testament to the strong partnerships, user trust, and tireless dedication of our global team."

Empowering Millions with Reliable and Smart Solar Energy Solutions

As a leading solar inverter brand, Growatt offers a comprehensive portfolio of solar energy solutions, including hybrid inverters, residential and commercial solar inverter systems, and smart energy storage solutions. Growatt provides smart energy solutions to customers in over 180 countries worldwide, powering millions of homes and businesses globally and empowering them to adopt clean, independent, and cost-effective energy.

Thank You to Our Global Community

Growatt extends heartfelt appreciation to its partners, distributors, EPCs, installers, and global users whose continued trust and support have made these achievements possible. From on-the-ground technical teams to regional sales and service partners, this success is shared by all who work toward expanding clean energy access.

"This milestone belongs to our global network," said David Ding, CEO of Growatt. "Together, we are shaping a more sustainable and energy-resilient future."

Commitment to Innovation, Service, and Sustainability

Growatt continues to lead through strong R&D investment, allocating 4.5% of its annual revenue to research and development. The company operates four major R&D centers in Shenzhen, Huizhou, Xi'an, and Germany, and boasts a team of over 1,100 experienced R&D engineers specializing in photovoltaic and energy storage technologies. This solid foundation keeps Growatt ahead of the curve, with deep expertise in the core technologies driving solar energy generation and storage solutions.

The company has also launched a wide range of AI-powered tools, energy storage systems with hybrid inverters, smart energy assistants, and intelligent monitoring platforms to optimize system performance and deliver seamless energy management for users worldwide.

To further support global partners, Growatt has built an extensive network of training centers, after-sales support teams, and technical service hubs. This localized approach ensures that global users receive prompt and professional assistance.

As a top solar company with global presence, Growatt remains committed to developing tailored solutions for emerging markets and strengthening its mission to be the most reliable solar inverter company in the clean energy transition.

About Growatt

Founded in 2011, Growatt is a globally recognized provider of distributed solar and energy storage solutions, offering PV inverters, battery storage systems, EV chargers, and smart energy management platforms. With a strong R&D team and a presence in over 180 countries, Growatt continues to lead in technology innovation and customer satisfaction, empowering a greener, more sustainable future.

