South Korea will participate in a global defense industry fair in Turkey this week to promote homegrown defense products and boost their export bids, the arms procurement agency said Wednesday.

The International Defence Industry Fair, which opened Tuesday (local time) in Istanbul for a five-day run, will bring together defense officials from more than 80 countries, including North Atlantic Treaty Organization member states.

Six South Korean small and medium-sized enterprises will showcase homegrown defense technologies aimed at entering the European and Middle Eastern markets, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration said.

DAPA said it plans to operate joint booths at upcoming defense exhibitions in Poland in September and the United States in October. (Yonhap)