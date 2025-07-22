The US and Chinese embassies in South Korea expressed condolences Tuesday to the victims of last week's downpours that left at least 19 people dead and nine missing.

"The US Embassy in Seoul offers our sincere condolences to the people of the Republic of Korea for the tragic loss of life and extensive damage caused by recent flooding and landslides," the US Embassy wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We sincerely hope for the safety of everyone impacted and a swift recovery for the communities still facing this tragedy," it added.

Late Monday, Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Dai Bing also extended his condolences to the victims, offering "heartfelt sympathies" to the bereaved families and the injured victims.

"We believe that people in the affected areas will surely overcome this difficulty with the joint efforts of the South Korean government and all sectors of society, and return to normal production and life as soon as possible," he said. (Yonhap)