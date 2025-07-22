Chinese Ambassador Dai Bing expressed confidence Tuesday that recent strains in public sentiment between South Korea and China, particularly among the younger generations, will ease over time, stressing that friendship and cooperation will define the future of bilateral relations.

Dai made the remarks during an embassy event promoting youth exchanges, as he addressed the recent rise in anti-China sentiment in Korea, fueled by some far-right conservatives, amid the political turmoil following former President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law imposition in December.

"Some say that friendly sentiment between the peoples of the two countries, especially among the youth, is not very strong. I understand that the causes are complex and that it will take time to resolve, but I remain optimistic and confident about this," Dai said through an interpreter in his opening remarks.

He also pointed to an increase in tourist visits between the two countries among the younger generations since Beijing introduced a temporary visa waiver program for short-term South Korean travelers in November.

"I encourage everyone to actively engage in exchanges and cooperation across various fields between the two countries," he said. "Through these efforts, we hope you will contribute positively to the shared prosperity of China and South Korea and the advancement of our bilateral relations."

Dai also voiced concern about the spread of false information and misleading commentaries about China, strongly denying accusations that China interfered in South Korean politics.

"In this era of one-person media, false information spreads easily. At times we hear talk of 'China's collapse,' and at other times, 'the China threat' narrative. Even in the Korean media, fake news and misleading commentaries about China are not uncommon," he said. "Accusations that China interfered in South Korea's presidential election are entirely political fabrications."

Recalling the recent first phone call between President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Dai stressed that it marks "a new opportunity" for the development of bilateral ties.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines, Dai said Beijing is "seriously considering" Xi's visit to South Korea for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, set to take place in the southeastern city of Gyeongju Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

"China highly values South Korea's attitude and talks are ongoing regarding (attending) the summit through diplomatic channels," he said. (Yonhap)