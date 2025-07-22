"Make KorUS Great Again," declared South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok on Tuesday, as he called for a renewed Korea-US alliance grounded in shared democratic values and future industries in the face of shifting global economic and security dynamics.

Speaking at a policy seminar hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea, Kim emphasized the Lee Jae Myung administration's commitment to a deeper strategic alignment with the US.

“I understand the efforts of the US to pursue a stronger nation, a stronger economy and a better treatment of American workers, regardless of whether it’s under President Trump’s term or not,” Kim said in his keynote speech, titled "Make KorUS Great Again."

“But I can say with conviction that the US will become even stronger when it works with Korea, when it works with Korea efficiently and maintains a proper partnership with Korea that is in line with the realities of the 2020s.”

Reflecting on his past as a student activist during the 1980 Gwangju Democratic Uprising and his education in the US, Kim said the two countries are bound by a shared democratic foundation, constitutional values, people-to-people exchanges and future technologies.

“What we have in common is the shared experience of people who understand the importance of a constitution. A country that values its constitution is one that shares the value of democracy,” he said.

Kim also stressed long-standing cultural and human exchanges between the two countries, saying they are "deeply rooted to the level of assimilation.”

Going forward, Kim laid out key industries for bilateral cooperation under the government’s ABCDE strategy ― artificial intelligence, biotechnology, cultural content, defense and energy ― which Kim said he coined during the presidential campaign.

“Across all of these sectors, we are confident that we can develop a complementary relationship with the US together as we navigate the changing landscape of global economics and security.”

Kim also raised the hope that US President Donald Trump could play a role in bringing North Korea back to the negotiating table and for peace on the Korean Peninsula, beyond resolving ongoing tariff issues.

On tariffs, however, Kim remained optimistic, saying that "there is still a lot of time left" to find a resolution. “There is a lot to do and a lot of issues," he said. "All will be sorted out when we look at the essence and the future of the issue."

At the seminar, Joseph Yun, charge d'affaires at the US Embassy in Seoul, reiterated Washington’s commitment to an “ironclad alliance” with Seoul, grounded in defense, shared value and deep economic ties.

Still, Yun pointed to the US' $1.2 trillion trade deficit last year and a projected $1.8 trillion fiscal deficit as reasons it seeks to see its allies take on greater responsibilities.

“These are enormous amounts and they must be reduced if we are to have balanced economic relations,” Yun said on the US trade deficits.

The US is spending about $1 trillion in defense annually, and the deficit is not sustainable, added Yun. “So the US is asking our allies to do more. This is a request to all NATO partners in Europe and also to all our allies in Asia, of course that includes South Korea, Japan and Australia.”

In his opening remarks, James Kim, chair and CEO of AmCham, also touched on the ongoing tariff negotiations and the ways that the two countries can cooperate.

“As we navigate ongoing tariff negotiations between our two nations, we see tremendous opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation and advance shared economic goals,” said Kim, noting that member companies in shipbuilding, aerospace, energy and technology are leading the way in strengthening strategic partnership.

“At the same time we recognize the importance of addressing Korea's unique regulations in order to foster a more balanced and a sustainable trade dynamic industry,” he said. "As a result, we launched the AmCham ‘Buy America’ campaign in partnership with our member companies to enhance visibility and accessibility of US products.”