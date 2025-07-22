Yeon Sang-ho’s ‘The Ugly,’ Lee Hwan's ‘Project Y,’ starring Han So-hee and Jeon Jong-seo, bring total number of Korean films at Toronto to three

South Korean films "The Ugly" and "Project Y" have been selected for the Special Presentations section at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival, distributor Plus M Entertainment said Tuesday.

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho ("Train to Busan," "Hellbound"), "The Ugly" is adapted from Yeon's 2018 graphic novel of the same name. The mystery thriller follows a blind seal engraving artisan and his son as they investigate the disappearance of their wife and mother. Kwon Hae-hyo plays the blind craftsman, while Park Jung-min takes on dual roles as both the younger version of the father and the son. The film is set to make its world premiere in Toronto ahead of its theatrical release in Korea, set for September.

"Project Y," directed by Lee Hwan ("Young Adult Matters," "Park Hwa-young"), will also debut at the festival. The film centers on two women ― played by Han So-hee and Jeon Jong-seo ― who plot a heist in a bid to escape their circumstances. A domestic release is planned following the premiere, though a specific date has yet to be announced.

These selections bring the total number of Korean films at this year's festival to three.

Netflix’s "Good News," directed by Byun Sung-hyun ("Kingmaker," "Kill Boksoon"), was earlier announced as part of the Special Presentations lineup. Set in the 1970s, the film follows a covert mission to land a hijacked airplane and stars Sul Kyung-gu, Hong Kyung and Ryoo Seung-bum.

TIFF’s Special Presentations section showcases anticipated titles that blend artistic vision with broad commercial appeal. Previous Korean entries included "Decision to Leave," "The Handmaiden" and "The Age of Shadows."

Running Sept. 4-14, this year’s festival will open with Colin Hanks’ documentary "John Candy: I Like Me" and close with Canadian director Anne Emond’s "Peak Everything." Other world premieres include works from Aziz Ansari, Guillermo del Toro, Rian Johnson and Scarlett Johansson, who is making her directorial debut with "Eleanor the Great."