North Korea has pledged to build a third 5,000-ton-class destroyer by next year as part of its continued push to improve its naval capabilities, state media reported Tuesday.

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency, workers at the Nampo Shipyard — one of the country’s key naval production hubs — held a rally Monday, vowing to complete the new warship by Oct. 10, 2026, the founding anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea.

Yun Chi-gol, director of the shipyard, was quoted as saying the project would again demonstrate the “creative strength and unyielding spirit” of workers supporting the leadership’s vision for a powerful military. The event was attended by Workers’ Party Secretary Cho Chun-ryong, along with technicians and laborers in the shipbuilding sector.

The announcement comes as North Korea, having steadily advanced its nuclear and missile programs, is now working to project those capabilities at sea by developing platforms capable of launching nuclear weapons from maritime assets.

This year, North Korea has unveiled two destroyers of the same class.

In April, the regime revealed its first 5,000-ton-class destroyer, Choe Hyon-ho. A second vessel was scheduled to be launched on May 21, but it ran aground during the ceremony. After repairs, it was relaunched on June 12 under the new name Kang Gun-ho.

At the Kang Gun-ho launching ceremony, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced plans to deploy two Choe Hyon-class destroyers or larger annually starting next year, signaling a long-term naval buildup.

In response to North Korean state media report, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday, "Our military is closely tracking and monitoring North Korea’s weapons development activities," while refraining from giving further details.