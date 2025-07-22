South Korea’s largest conglomerates, including Samsung, Hyundai Motor, LG and SK, have pledged billions of won in donations and emergency supplies to assist those impacted by the recent heavy rainfall that brought floods and widespread destruction.

Samsung Group donated 3 billion won ($2.17 million) in cash and supplies to aid flood victims and recovery efforts. The contribution comes from eight affiliates: Samsung Electronics, Samsung Display, Samsung SDI, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Samsung SDS, Samsung Life Insurance, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance and Samsung C&T.

SK Group followed with a pledge of 2 billion won in relief funds and an additional 300 million won worth of emergency supplies for flood-affected families.

Its affiliates are also stepping up on-site support, including chipmaker SK hynix, providing 175 packages of relief tents and floor mats for displaced residents in Asan and Yesan, South Chungcheong Province. SK Telecom has deployed mobile phone charging stations and supplied relief items in Sancheong, South Gyeongsang Province, one of the hardest-hit areas.

Hyundai Motor Group committed 2 billion won in relief funds and sent six relief vehicles, including mobile laundry and sanitation units, to disaster zones. Hyundai and Kia are also offering up to a 50 percent discount on repair costs for vehicles not covered by insurance, with caps of 3 million won for passenger cars and 5 million won for commercial vehicles.

LG Group committed 2 billion won and is planning to distribute emergency kits containing blankets and clothes.

The affiliates are also assisting on-site, with LG Electronics setting up emergency service centers in Asan and Yesan to offer free inspections and repairs for damaged home appliances. LG Uplus is offering a free wifi service and charging stations in affected areas, while LG Household & Health Care is supplying bottled water, toothpaste and hygiene products.

POSCO Group also committed 2 billion won through six affiliates, including POSCO Holdings and POSCO International.

Hanwha Group donated 2 billion won, while Lotte Group and GS Group each contributed 1 billion won.

HD Hyundai said Tuesday it would provide 1 billion won in combined aid, including cash and emergency supplies. Earlier last week, the company delivered 100 million worth of emergency supplies to Seosan, South Chungcheong Province.

The Federation of Korean Industries, a major business lobby in Korea, also joined the effort with a 500 million won donation.

Torrential rainfall that began June 16 led to flooding and landslides, leaving at least 19 people dead, eight missing and more than 14,000 residents displaced as of Tuesday, according to the government figures. The most severe impact occurred in southern regions, particularly Sancheong.