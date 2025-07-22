Korean automaker’s newest hydrogen SUV Nexo to lead fleet of 63 cars for ministerial meetings in Busan

Hyundai Motor will present a fleet of 63 emission-free vehicles at next month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ministerial meetings in Busan as the official transportation provider, the Korean automaker said Tuesday.

According to Hyundai Motor, the fleet will be led by 34 all-new Hyundai Nexo hydrogen fuel cell sport utility vehicles, accompanied by 12 Genesis Electrified G80 premium sedans, 14 all-electric Kia EV9 SUVs and three Hyundai Universe hydrogen buses.

The eco-friendly vehicles will be used to transport key figures and support various activities during the APEC’s 15th Energy Ministerial Meeting, the 16th Clean Energy Ministerial Meeting and the 10th Mission Innovation Ministerial Meeting.

The 15th APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting is scheduled to take place from August 27 to 28, gathering top energy officials from 21 economies to discuss pending issues such as power grid infrastructure, energy security and stability, electricity supply and energy innovation through artificial intelligence.

The 16th APEC Clean Energy Ministerial Meeting and the 10th APEC Mission Innovation Ministerial Meeting, which will take place as co-events from August 25 to 27 at Bexco convention center, will bring in representatives from about 30 APEC member economies to discuss transition towards clean power, hydrogen and future fuels, AI-driven energy solutions and carbon reduction technologies.

The three APEC events are expected to be joined by energy ministers and government delegations from more than 40 countries.

The Korean automaker said it aims to showcase the capability of its electrified models and reinforce its commitment to a sustainable future by offering a fleet of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and EVs.

According to Hyundai Motor, the all-new Nexo, which will serve as the main official vehicle, exemplifies the automaker’s hydrogen leadership and vision for green mobility as the hydrogen-powered car features a whopping 720 kilometers of driving range per charge. The automaker added that it will continue to raise awareness of hydrogen-powered vehicles throughout the APEC meetings.

"Hyundai Motor Group is honored to support these major international energy forums with our hydrogen and electric vehicles," said Kim Dong-wook, executive vice president and head of strategy planning division at Hyundai Motor Group.

"By showcasing our eco-friendly vehicles at a venue that discusses the future of global energy, we hope to share our vision for sustainability and innovation with the world."

Hyundai Motor has provided eco-friendly vehicles at key international events in the past, including the 43rd ASEAN Summit and the G20 Bali Summit, as it continues to underline its pledge to promote sustainable mobility.