11 months after debut track 'Done,' Naevis returns with new track

K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment’s first virtual artist Naevis is gearing up for a return.

Naevis will release her second single “Sensitive” on Aug. 7 at noon. The new track comes approximately 11 months after her debut song “Done,” which was released in September.

According to SM Entertainment, “Sensitive” is a pop dance track featuring a groovy, funk-infused bassline and soft, rhythmic vocals with a diverse structure and dynamic sound. The lyrics convey Naevis' emotional journey as she moves from the digital world to the real world for the first time.

Naevis was first introduced as a central character of labelmate aespa's concept. While aespa members travel back and forth between the real and virtual worlds, Naevis supports both the real-life aespa members and their avatars, ae-aespa.

Naevis performed "Done" ahead of its release during aespa’s second world tour "Synk: Parallel Line" in June 2024. Her upcoming release “Sensitive” was also prereleased during SM’s joint concert “The Culture, The Live” in January.