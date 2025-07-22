New Netflix original explores what would happen if guns became available in Korea, where gun ownership is prohibited

Netflix Korea’s newest original series, "Trigger," held its press conference on Tuesday in a subdued mood, just one day after a shocking event occurred in Songdo International City, where a father allegedly shot and killed his son using a homemade gun.

Set in a fictionalized present-day South Korea, where in reality gun ownership is still prohibited, the series delves into the fallout when ordinary citizens begin receiving mysterious packages containing guns -- a premise made all the more unsettling by recent events.

Director Kwon Oh-seung noted that the series stemmed from a personal question: what could happen if guns suddenly became accessible in a society that has long enforced strict gun control?

“There have been many unfortunate incidents lately. Korean society is filled with conflict and division. I began to wonder, what if someone took advantage of this instability and handed out guns? How would people react? That curiosity sparked the idea for this project,” Kwon said at the event, held in Seoul’s Mapo-gu district.

Kwon, acknowledging the recent tragedy, also addressed concerns about potential parallels between the drama and current events, drawing a line between the show’s narrative and the real-life violence that has shaken the country.

“I want to express my regret over the tragic events that have occurred. However, I believe there’s a distinction between those incidents and 'Trigger.' If you look at how the characters use guns in the film, it leads to a different approach and different outcomes. I hope audiences can separate the painful events of real life from the narrative of this work,” he said.

“The keyword (for this series) is empathy. I believe the story leads viewers to empathize with the characters who pick up the guns, but ultimately arrive at the conclusion that such a choice should not be made.”

Kim Nam-gil, known for his action-packed roles in projects such as “The Fiery Priest” and “The Pirates,” said he approached his character Yi-do not as a typical action hero, but as a conflicted man navigating a moral crisis. In "Trigger," Yi-do is a local police officer who races to uncover the source of the illicit gun deliveries.

He said, “Rather than performing action scenes for their own sake, I aimed for a more restrained approach. My character is someone who has long questioned whether picking up a gun is truly the right way to protect someone. Because of that, he believes there might be other ways to save people."

"So instead of going for straightforward violence, the action I portrayed was more subdued. I think, consequently, Yi-do's action scenes might feel different from other works that feature gun action," said Kim.

According to the director, the project intentionally avoids glorifying gun use, focusing instead on interconnected personal stories that culminate in a clear message about understanding and responsibility.

“The message that the series 'Trigger' wants to convey is that by understanding and empathizing with the people around us, we will be reminded not to make extreme choices," Kwon said.

He concluded firmly: “I hope this makes people appreciate that South Korea is a safe country precisely because we don’t have guns.”

“Trigger” premieres Friday on Netflix.