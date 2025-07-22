All five criminal trials against South Korean President Lee Jae-myung have now been put on hold, following the suspension of proceedings in his case concerning alleged illegal remittances to North Korea — the last remaining active case.

The Suwon District Court on Tuesday announced the postponement of the trial, which involves President Lee, former Gyeonggi Province Vice Governor Lee Hwa-young, and Kim Seong-tae, former chairman of the underwear conglomerate Ssangbangwool Group.

"The defendant currently serves as the president and holds the status of head of state, representing the country," the court stated during a preparatory hearing. "The hearing date will be deferred to allow him to focus on his constitutionally mandated duties and ensure continuity of governance."

Article 84 of the Constitution stipulates that "The President shall not be charged with a criminal offense during his tenure of office except for insurrection or treason."

President Lee was indicted without detention by prosecutors in June last year.

Prosecutors allege that, in his capacity as Gyeonggi governor, Lee — along with then–Vice Governor Lee Hwa-young — instructed Kim to pay $5 million to North Korea on behalf of Gyeonggi Province for a smart farm project, as well as an additional $3 million to support Lee’s planned visit to North Korea between January 2019 and January 2020.

President Lee faces five separate criminal indictments, all filed before his victory in the early presidential election on June 3.

The three trials — a retrial over alleged election law violations, a land development scandal in the city of Seongnam, and alleged misuse of the Gyeonggi Provincial Office’s corporate credit card — had already been postponed by the courts following the June 3 election.

Another trial concerning allegations of suborning perjury has been effectively on hold, with no hearing scheduled since May 12, and remains in the appellate stage.