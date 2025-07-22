The fourth full-length album from Tomorrow X Together sold more than 1.4 million units on its release day, label Big Hit Music said Tuesday, citing a local tally.

The LP “The Star Chapter: Together” became an instant million-seller and the group's sixth consecutive album to log 1 million in sales — five releases of which achieved the feat in one day.

The album topped the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 19 regions, as did main track “Beautiful Strangers” in nine on its Top Songs Chart.

TXT hosted a showcase Monday in Seoul to introduce the new album, and the livestream drew fans worldwide.

In the meantime, on Aug. 22, TXT will hit the stage at Gocheok Skydome in Seoul and begin its fourth international tour, “Act: Tomorrow.”