Some 980 individuals will have the opportunity to experience royal court cuisine, nighttour at Gyeongbokgung

The Korea Heritage Service's Royal Palaces and Tombs Center, in collaboration with the Korea Heritage Agency, will invite socially underserved groups to experience special programs at Korea's royal palaces in the latter half of this year, offering them an opportunity to explore the nation's royal heritage.

The special event will offer some 980 individuals the opportunity to participate in a nighttime palace tour and a program featuring traditional herbal tea at Gyeongbokgung, one of Seoul's five Joseon-era (1392-1910) palaces, in central Seoul.

Applications for the event will open from Tuesday until July 30 through the KHA's website. The final list of selected participants will be announced on Aug. 14 and notified individually.

The program is open to people with disabilities, people from multicultural families or low-income households, residents of rural or fishing communities and veterans — individuals who may have limited access to cultural experiences, according to the two institutions.

The tea program, titled "Taste of Suragan," is an immersive cultural event that offers participants a hands-on experience of royal court cuisine, centered around the theme “see, eat, enjoy and be moved by the royal court culture." A total of 700 individuals will be invited to participate in the program, which will run from Sept. 10 to 14.

Gyeongbokgung's Starlight Night Tour is a special cultural event held at the royal palace, where visitors can enjoy a traditional Korean meal at Sojubang, the royal kitchen, and a traditional Korean music performance, accompanied by expert commentary. It will invite some 250 people and run through Oct. 13 to Nov. 3.

More information about the special program is available on the KHS's official website.