Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has been booked on charges of giving false testimony regarding details of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed attempt to impose martial law, legal sources said Tuesday.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team recently booked the former prime minister after suspecting he lied during testimony to the Constitutional Court and the National Assembly, according to the sources.

In his testimonies, Han claimed he was not aware of the existence of Yoon's martial law declaration in printed form until after the decree was lifted and only later discovered a copy of it in his pocket.

The special counsel team, however, has reportedly secured surveillance camera footage showing Han picking up what appear to be copies of the martial law declaration and Yoon's address to the nation from the Cabinet meeting room at the presidential office.

Han was one of several Cabinet members Yoon called to his office shortly before he declared martial law.

The former prime minister has also been suspected of aiding and abetting Yoon's bid to impose martial law in December and creating a false declaration document after the event to enhance its legitimacy.

Depending on the outcome of the ongoing investigation, there is speculation the special counsel team could seek a warrant to arrest Han. (Yonhap)