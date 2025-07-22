Former Marine Corps Commandant Kim Kye-hwan appeared Tuesday for a court hearing to review a warrant for his arrest over allegations that he and other high-ranking officials intervened in an initial probe into the death of a young Marine in 2023.

The retired three-star general is suspected of being involved in the alleged interference in the military probe of the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who died while searching for torrential rain victims in July 2023 without safety equipment, such as a life jacket.

Kim did not respond to reporters' questions as he appeared at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul, four days after a special counsel team filed for the warrant on charges of perjury.

The team has been looking into allegations that former President Yoon Suk Yeol burst into a rage during a meeting of senior presidential officials in July 2023, after being briefed on the results of the initial probe that found a senior Marine commander responsible for Chae's death.

Kim is suspected of telling the top Marine investigator in charge of the probe of the episode about Yoon. The former Marine commandant has denied doing so in testimonies made at the National Assembly and at court.

The special counsel has accused Kim of perjuring himself multiple times, calling for his arrest due to concerns of destruction of evidence. (Yonhap)