President Lee Jae Myung is expected to request the National Assembly send a confirmation hearing report for Gender Minister nominee Kang Sun-woo on Tuesday, his office said, signaling her appointment despite mounting public criticism.

A parliamentary confirmation hearing for Kang, a ruling party lawmaker, was held July 14, but the main opposition People Power Party has refused to adopt the report, citing allegations of workplace abuses during her time at the Assembly.

"President Lee will request the National Assembly send the report on nominee Kang today," presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters.

The move is widely interpreted as a sign that Lee will go ahead with Kang's appointment despite a series of accusations that she mistreated former parliamentary aides and abused her authority as a lawmaker.

Under the confirmation hearing law, if the National Assembly fails to submit the hearing report by the initial deadline, the president can request its submission after designating a 10-day period as another deadline.

If the Assembly still does not comply within that timeframe, the president may proceed with the appointment unilaterally. (Yonhap)