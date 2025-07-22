At a historic ceremony at the State House in Nairobi on July 8, 2025, Kenya awarded its highest civilian honor, the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart, to the 8th United Nations Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon.

The event highlighted Kenya’s vital role in promoting sustainability and demonstrated the enduring influence of Ban’s advocacy for climate action. The award, presented to him in Nairobi, recognized not only his extensive diplomatic achievements but also his profound and ongoing commitment to advancing multilateral cooperation in the fight against climate change.

To put this into perspective, during his tenure at the United Nations, he championed landmark agreements, including the Paris Climate Accord.

His relentless efforts to unite nations in pursuit of a greener, fairer world have left an indelible mark on global policy and inspired a new generation of leaders.

Kenya’s decision to recognize Ban's contributions serves as a testament to the country’s leadership in environmental matters, reinforcing its reputation as a beacon of hope and innovation on the African continent.

President William Ruto, in his tribute, described Ban as “a bridge-builder and a champion of the world’s most vulnerable,” praising his “tireless advocacy and unwavering dedication to building a peaceful, just and sustainable world.” President Ruto noted that Ban’s tenure as the eighth secretary-general of the United Nations was characterised by significant and transformative initiatives.

His leadership played a crucial role in the adoption of the Paris Agreement on climate change, the establishment of UN Women to promote gender equality, and the introduction of the Sustainable Development Goals, which collectively aimed to address some of the most pressing global challenges.

In his acceptance speech, Ban expressed deep gratitude, saying, “It is humbling for me to receive such recognition in this beautiful country. Kenya means so much to me professionally and personally,” he said, noting that his daughter met her husband in Kenya and that his grandson spent his early years in Nairobi. This intimate and personal connection is not lost on Kenya, which has previously welcomed Ban Ki-moon in both private and official capacities.

The award ceremony coincided with the groundbreaking of the dual headquarters of the Global Centre on Adaptation at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi. The GCA is a leading international organization, currently headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands, housed in the world's largest floating office, with a focus on accelerating climate adaptation solutions. Its new African base will serve as a regional hub for policy dialogue, research and capacity-building.

The establishment of dual headquarters symbolizes a bridge between the Global North and South in tackling climate challenges.

The GCA’s presence in Nairobi is an affirmation of Kenya’s leadership in climate resilience and sustainable development.

Ban’s post-UN leadership is deeply rooted in climate resilience and sustainable development. As the President and Chair of the Global Green Growth Institute and co-founder of the GCA, he has continued to champion climate adaptation and green growth, particularly in vulnerable regions such as Africa.

Kenya’s connection with these two organizations is no coincidence. It shows a shared vision: that climate action should be inclusive, locally led and globally supported. When Ban was awarded in Nairobi, the only city in the global South hosting the United Nations headquarters, the United Nations Environment Program, which also houses the United Nations Office at Nairobi, offers a unique symbol of multilateral diplomacy that highlights Ban’s career as a diplomat. It is worth noting that President William Ruto presented the award, as he is a leading voice in global climate leadership, serving as the chair of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change. Kenya’s decision to honor Ban is not only symbolic but also a strategic affirmation of the country’s dedication to environmental diplomacy.

Ban’s remarks during the ceremony captured the urgency and hope that characterize the climate movement: “Climate change is the greatest collective challenge we face as a human family. But it is also our greatest opportunity for common progress towards a sustainable future.” He added, “The longer we delay, the more we will pay.”

These words resonate deeply in Kenya, where communities are already grappling with the effects of droughts, floods and biodiversity loss. Yet, through innovation, policy reform and international cooperation, Kenya is forging a path forward that prioritizes people, the planet and prosperity.

The conferment of the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart on Ban is more than a ceremonial gesture. It is a declaration of Kenya’s values: solidarity, sustainability and global citizenship. It honors a legacy of leadership that has shaped the world and signals Kenya’s readiness to lead in the next chapter of international climate action.

As Ban eloquently stated, "That this century is Africa’s century and Kenya is not just a leader in Africa, it is a global example of how nations can rise to meet the challenges of our time with courage, innovation and unity.”

In celebrating Ban, Kenya celebrates the power of diplomacy, the promise of green growth and the potential of a continent poised to shape the future.

Emmy Kipsoi is the Kenyan Ambassador to South Korea. Views expressed in this article are her own. --Ed.