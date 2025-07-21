Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya on Monday expressed condolences to the victims of recent heavy rains in South Korea, the Japanese Embassy in Seoul said.

Iwaya sent a condolence message to Foreign Minister Cho Hyun after heavy rains and landslides ravaged the country last week, killing 18 people and leaving nine others missing.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the loss of precious lives and the tremendous damage caused by the heavy rain in the ROK," Iwaya said, using the acronym of South Korea's official name -- the Republic of Korea.

"I would like to express my heartfelt condolences about the lives lost and send my deepest sympathies to the bereaved families. I sincerely pray for the swift recovery of the people and the areas that were affected and wish for the earliest possible rescue of those still missing."

Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Mizushima also expressed deep sadness over the damage in a separate message posted on the embassy's website. (Yonhap)