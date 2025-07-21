Chey Tae-won, chairman of South Korea's SK Group, recently met with OpenAI chief executive officer Sam Altman in San Francisco to discuss potential collaboration on artificial intelligence infrastructure and broader strategic partnerships, according to industry sources Monday.

Chey visited OpenAI's headquarters in San Francisco in early July and held talks with Altman, marking their first meeting since their last one in Seoul five months ago, the sources said.

The two business leaders previously met in February during a closed-door OpenAI workshop event in Seoul. They have maintained a close relationship, having met several times since January 2024.

Although specific details of their latest meeting were not disclosed, discussions are believed to have covered SK's ongoing efforts to collaborate with OpenAI on expanding the AI semiconductor ecosystem and boosting AI infrastructure.

The meeting may have also covered updates on SK hynix's high-bandwidth memory supply and SK Telecom's AI data center initiatives.

Chey also reportedly extended a personal invitation to Altman to attend the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit, which will be held in October in Gyeongju, South Korea. (Yonhap)