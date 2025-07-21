President Lee Jae Myung on Monday instructed government officials to swiftly designate flood-stricken regions as special disaster zones to bolster rescue and recovery efforts, and provide support to affected residents, his office said.

Lee made the call during a visit to Sancheong County, located about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, where 10 people have been confirmed dead, four remain missing and two others were seriously injured after a record downpour in the area.

Torrential rains have triggered floods and landslides, leaving at least 18 people dead since last Wednesday, with the heaviest damage reported in southern regions, including Sancheong, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

During the visit, Lee directed Interior and Safety Minister Yun Ho-jung to mobilize all available resources and administrative support for the victims and promptly designate flood-stricken regions as special disaster zones, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters.

Special disaster zones are entitled to government support for damage recovery and victims relief. (Yonhap)