Hyundai Motor Group has donated 2 billion won ($1.4 million) to disaster relief organization Hope Bridge to support recovery efforts in areas of South Korea severely damaged from the recent heavy rainfall, the auto conglomerate said Monday.

On top of the financial donation, Hyundai Motor dispatched six vehicles for laundry and quarantine work to back up the relief efforts.

According to the automaker, it will offer a maximum 50 percent discount to those looking to get their Hyundai Motor and Kia vehicles repaired due to damages from the downpours. After repairs are finished, the company said it plans to provide cleaning services for free. Hyundai and Kia owners could receive up to 3 million won in discounted services.

“We offer our deepest condolences to everyone who suffered greatly from the sudden downpour such as losing their homes,” said a Hyundai Motor Group official.

“We hope the support measures such as donations, relief vehicle dispatches and discounts for auto repair works damaged (by the floods) will be able to help people get back to their normal lives.”

According to the Korean government, a total of 18 people had been found dead, with nine still missing from the heavy rainfall last week as of 9 p.m. Sunday. Over 14,000 people had to leave their homes due to flooding and landslides across the country.