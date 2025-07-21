Rising hip-hop girl group returns five months after special album 'Cold'

Young Posse will be releasing its fourth EP, “Growing Pain pt.1 : Free,” on Aug. 14, according to its agency DSP Media, Monday.

The group’s return comes just five months after the release of its special album, “Cold,” in March.

At midnight Sunday, Young Posse unveiled a schedule for the new album via its official social media accounts, signaling the start of promotion activities. The EP will drop at 6 p.m. on Aug. 14 through major music streaming platforms.

The schedule, filled with comic-like visuals of CDs, gloves, a cowboy hat, musical notes and cocktails, hints at a quirky concept in line with the group’s unpredictable style.

Young Posse also unveiled “Off Route” ahead of the new release. In this series of mood films, the members challenge the norms in everyday settings with their playful, unconventional actions.

Known for its rebellious image and traditional hip-hop sounds — as seen in tracks such as “Macaroni Cheese,” “XXL” and “Ate That” — the group has been called the “daughter of Korean hip-hop” for its fresh and daring take on the genre.

Young Posse has continued to expand its global presence since its October 2023 debut, demonstrating its reach with a successful US tour and events in Korea, Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong.