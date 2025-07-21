Interior Ministry vows efforts for speedy recovery

At least 18 people were confirmed dead and authorities continued to look for nine residents who remained missing after torrential rains battered South Korea for five days.

According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, under the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, 18 people were found dead in landslides, flooded houses and vehicles as of 9 p.m. Sunday.

Sancheong in western South Gyeongsang Province saw the highest number of casualties — 10 dead and four missing. The county experienced the most intense rainfall of any area, with accumulated precipitation reaching almost 800 millimeters as of Sunday.

The emergency headquarters reported four deaths in Gyeonggi Province, three in South Chungcheong Province and one in Gwangju. Authorities warned that the figure could rise as search and rescue efforts continue in hard-hit areas.

A total of 9,887 households, comprising 14,166 residents, from 15 cities and provincial areas had been temporarily evacuated by 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the emergency headquarters.

The torrential rain also damaged 1,999 public infrastructures and 2,238 private facilities nationwide.

The Interior Ministry began a swift transition from emergency response to recovery after heavy rainfall alerts were lifted across the country Sunday night.

The ministry lifted the third and highest stage of its three-stage response stance and lowered the heavy rain alert from “severe” to “caution,” the second-highest level in the four-level system.

Following the adjustment, Interior Minister Yoon Ho-jung announced the ministry will provide support to ensure local governments can fully utilize available resources, such as local finances and tax measures, for their recovery efforts and assistance to those affected by the heavy rainfall.

Outside of this support, the ministry also advised all local governments to utilize any available financial resources to support urgent recovery efforts, including the provision of relief supplies and temporary housing.

While requesting expedited contract procedures for the installation of temporary relief facilities and equipment rentals to prevent delays in aid activities, the ministry informed local governments that public properties such as community centers and local gymnasiums could temporarily be provided to affected residents free of charge as emergency shelters.

Displaced residents will receive a range of financial support: exemption from acquisition, registration and license taxes for new houses, livestock barns, vehicles, agricultural machinery and equipment; reduction in public utility fees; and deferred local tax payments.

Rent reductions and lease extensions may also be granted to tenants of public properties who have sustained damage.

The ministry, in cooperation with two Korean tech giants Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, also started to deploy free repair service teams upon request from local governments.

While a temporary service area will be set up in hard-hit areas, on-site visits will be provided for places with minor damages.

The repair service operates from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays, respectively.

All home appliances manufactured by Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are eligible for repair. And residents whose household appliances were damaged by the recent heavy downpour can receive information about free repair service by calling the companies’ general inquiry numbers.