Riize is slated to visit eight cities in the US and Mexico for its ongoing international tour “Riizing Loud,” label SM Entertainment announced Monday.

The band expanded its tour to North America, adding seven stops in the US — including New York and Seattle to Los Angeles — as well as Mexico City. The tour will now hold concerts across 22 cities around the world through February.

The group kicked off the tour in Seoul on July 4-6 with three shows that drew more than 30,000 concertgoers. Over the weekend, it went live in Hong Kong and will head over to Saitama, Japan, this week for a two-show gig.

The band released its first full album, “Odyssey,” in May and sold close to 1.8 million copies in the first week. The main track from the album, “Fly Up,” picked up five television music chart show trophies in Korea.