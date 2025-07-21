A special counsel team was questioning a key associate of former first lady Kim Keon Hee on Monday over allegations he peddled his influence to secure a suspended prison sentence for a business partner.

The team, led by special counsel Min Joong-ki, summoned Lee Jong-ho, former head of investment firm Blackpearl Invest, to its office in central Seoul, two days after it raided his home and car.

Lee is at the center of multiple cases involving the former first lady, the wife of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol.

He is suspected of receiving 81 million won ($58,000) from a business partner in return for using his connections to Kim to secure him a suspended sentence in a stock price manipulation case involving Deutsch Motors, a BMW dealer in South Korea.

Lee himself is a key figure in the case dating back to 2009 to 2012, and was sentenced to a suspended prison term for his involvement.

The former first lady's accounts were allegedly used in the scheme, and Lee is believed to have managed those accounts.

Lee is also accused of leveraging his ties to Kim to manipulate the stock prices of Sambu Construction Co. in a separate case and relieve former Marine commander Lim Seong-geun of responsibility for the 2023 death of a Marine. (Yonhap)