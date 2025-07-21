Hotels in South Korea are teaming up with premium beauty and lifestyle brands to offer special summer travel experiences. Targeting millennials and Generation Z, these partnerships combine hospitality with curated wellness and beauty offerings to elevate guest satisfaction.

At Vista Walkerhill Seoul, guests booking the "Pool-cation" package will receive a summer beauty set from local lifestyle brand Keyth. The package caters to summer skin care needs with a sun serum, hand cream and eau de parfum. Five versions of the package are available, offering options like cabana service with champagne, late-night poolside semi-buffets, and complimentary beer and wine at the club lounge. Guests can also test Silk’n hair care devices like the SilkyAir Pro in guest rooms and pool areas, offering a high-end, tech-driven beauty experience.

In Insadong, Moxy Seoul Insadong is partnering with vegan beauty brand Frebits for the playful summer collaboration “Summer Recipe: Frebits.” Highlights include a Frebits pop-up exhibition, limited-time guestroom packages featuring the brand’s Air Fit Sunstick and signature summer cocktails at Bar Moxy. Purchases of the themed drinks come with complimentary skin care gifts, infusing fun and functionality into urban travel.

Nature meets beauty at Paraspara Seoul, nestled in Bukhansan National Park. Partnering with premium salon brand Ayunche, the resort is offering the “Healing Forest” program until the end of August. Guests can enjoy curated room packages with Ayunche travel kits, spa experiences using salon-grade hair products and even outdoor floating cinema screenings. Ayunche’s brand presence extends across the property, including the sauna and family-friendly pop-up events.

Meanwhile, Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul is offering a sustainable escape through “The Green Leaves of Summer” room package. In collaboration with vegan skin care brand Talitha Koum, the offer includes a gift set featuring sunscreen, cleanser and multibalm, plus access to the hotel’s outdoor oasis pool and other premium amenities. Additionally, the Banyan Tree Spa has launched “Blooming in Pink,” a summer-exclusive wellness program with French dermo-cosmetics brand Nuxe. The 90-minute session includes a foot bath, massage, facial treatment and a full-size gift of Nuxe’s iconic multipurpose floral oil.