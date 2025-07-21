진행자: 홍유, Chelsea Proctor

Will Kumgangsan UNESCO listing open path for inter-Korean cooperation?

기사 요약: 북한의 금강산이 유네스코 세계유산으로 등재되면서, 남북한 간 불교 문화유산 보존을 위한 협력 가능성에 대한 기대가 커지고 있다.

[1] Hopes for renewed inter-Korean cooperation grew Monday after North Korea's Kumgangsan was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Paris on Sunday.

renew: 새롭게 하다

cooperation: 협력

[2] This marks the North's third entry on the UNESCO World Heritage Site list, following Historic Monuments and Sites in Kaesong in 2013 and the Complex of Koguryo Tombs inscribed in 2004.

inscribed: 등재된

[3] In 2021, North Korea submitted its application to have Kumgangsan recognized by UNESCO as a mixed heritage site, reflecting the rich Buddhist mountain traditions and long-standing practice of mountain worship and pilgrimage spanning centuries. However, the site's review was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The evaluation resumed this year.

heritage: 유산

reflect: 반영하다

[4] Located in a granite mountain range whose peaks range from over 1,600 meters above sea level down to the sea, the scenic Kumgangsan, officially listed as "Mount Kumgang ― Diamond Mountain from the Sea," is known for its striking white granite peaks, deep valleys, waterfalls and pristine ecosystem.

granite: 화강암

scenic: 경치가 좋은

pristine: 원래 그대로의

