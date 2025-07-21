Acclaimed soprano steps beyond stage to shape Lotte Concert Hall’s signature matinee program, offering distinct musical experiences

In the latter half of 2025, soprano Hwang Sumi will take the reins of Lotte Concert Hall’s matinee series as both curator and performer. Titled “Soundtrack,” the three-part concert series will showcase the artist’s range across the classical, operatic and cinematic genres ― each installment exploring a different facet of the 39-year-old soprano's musical identity.

For the internationally renowned soprano and respected educator, the project marks a meaningful expansion of her role.

“I’ve always appeared on stage solely as a performer. But for this series, I was also in charge of programming and casting, which was a big challenge,” Hwang said during a press conference Thursday at Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul. “Because the concerts are under my name, I feel a responsibility to give audiences a truly sincere and fulfilling performance.”

The series opens on Sept. 18 with a program titled “Song,” designed to be both sophisticated and approachable. The repertoire includes Clara Schumann’s "Ich Stand in Dunklen Traumen" ("I Stand in Darkness"), Robert Schumann’s "Widmung" ("Dedication") and Reynaldo Hahn’s "Si Mes Vers Avaient Des Ailes" ("If My Verses Had Wings"). Hwang will be joined by tenor Kim Woo-kyung and pianist An Jong-do.

On Oct. 16, the spotlight turns to "Opera." Hwang ― who gained early recognition in Europe before her 2014 Queen Elisabeth Competition win, and became the only East Asian soloist at Bonn Opera House ― will lead a concert version of Mozart’s "Cosi fan Tutte" ("So Do They All"), joined by a cast of fellow opera singers.

The final concert, “Cinema,” on Nov. 20, features musical actor Kai, a classically trained baritone. Hwang revealed that during her college years at Seoul National University, she once considered a path in musical theater and had even sought Kai’s advice at the time.

“Many people think I only do traditional classical music, but with this matinee series, I want to show another side of myself. These days, especially in Korea, the lines between classical and nonclassical music are becoming increasingly blurred," she said. "As a performer, I have many things I want to explore on stage. But as an educator, I’m also aware that my choices can influence my students ― so I try to be selective about the stages I take.”

Beyond her versatility, Hwang remains steadfast in her artistic principles.

“If a role doesn’t suit my voice and abilities, I simply turn it down,” she said. "When I was in Europe, I was often asked to play Cio-Cio San in 'Madama Butterfly' ― likely because I’m Asian. It would have been a fast track to fame, but I turned down every offer because of the vocal and physical strain. I want to preserve my voice and perform for many years."

All concerts begin at 11:30 AM and run for 70 minutes. Tickets range from 10,000 won to 45,000 won.